Porsha Williams Reveals That She’s Pregnant! [PHOTOS]

It looks like congrats is in order for our girl, Porsha Williams! In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for the latest issue she spoke about her pregnancy. Williams said,“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear.”

On “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” she shared her story about having a miscarriage when she was married to her ex-husband, Kordell Stewart. During the interview she also discussed some health issues that many woman face. She said,”I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy.” Williams is 37 and continued to express her fears of,”Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

The mommy to be was excited to share her experience at the first appointment and being able to see her baby for the first time. Williams said,”Going into the first appointment and being able to see baby and hear baby and know that baby is fine, then I can really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy.” Williams has been dating her boyfriend, Dennis McKinley for a little while now and has been a great support during this pregnancy.

On “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have seen Williams go through a divorce and have an interesting dating venture. In the interview she talked about how happy she is,”The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

She surprised McKinley with the news on his birthday in late July. Williams mentioned that the pregnancy is bringing them closer and she can’t wait to hold her bundle of joy. She said, “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have. ” As far as naming the baby yet, Williams tossed out a couple ideas they have and mentioned,”One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.” We are so happy for Porsha and prays she continues to have a great pregnancy!

Porsha Williams Reveals That She’s Pregnant! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com