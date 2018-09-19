Cincinnati: Girls Bullied About Their Hair… What They Did Next Is Remarkable!!! [VIDEO]

Cincinnati This makes me sad to hear a story like this… A group of local students who have been teased at school because of their natural hair are now coming together to send a message that their hair doesn’t need fixing, but views of beauty do. Three girls have come together to in a video to discuss the beauty of having your natural hair. (FOX19) https://d2hpjte286tc4h.cloudfront.net/wp-raycom/2018/09/19/5ba1c483e4b05efeaf3053f4/t_0be5ec7f72b24ba28a45ba69630fcdad_name_Amber__Natural_Hair_Policy_pkg_WXIXcb22_146_640x360/file_854x480-1200-v3_1.mp4

