Cincinnati: Girls Bullied About Their Hair… What They Did Next Is Remarkable!!! [VIDEO]

Cincinnati This makes me sad to hear a story like this… A group of local students who have been teased at school because of their natural hair are now coming together to send a message that their hair doesn’t need fixing, but views of beauty do. Three girls have come together to in a video to discuss the beauty of having your natural hair.  (FOX19)

