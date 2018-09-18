CLOSE
WOW REALLY?: Bert & Ernie Were A Gay Couple

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Bert and Ernie are finally out … a “Sesame Street” writer is confirming the iconic characters are a gay couple.

Bert and Ernie have been on the show since it started in 1969, and there’s always been speculation about the true nature of their relationship. Mark Saltzman, who joined the “Sesame Street” crew in 1984, cleared it all up by telling Queerty he wrote Bert and Ernie as a gay couple.

He says the ‘Sesame’ duo is a reflection of his own same-sex relationship and not about pushing an agenda.

via: TMZ

WOW REALLY?: Bert & Ernie Were A Gay Couple was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

