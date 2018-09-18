Rickey Smiley Weighs In On Tiffany Haddish And Katt Williams’ Battle [EXCLUSIVE]

Katt Williams recently made comments about Tiffany Haddish and her comedy career. Many think that Williams went below the belt and is hating on Haddish and her come up. Jeff Johnson wanted Rickey Smiley to weigh in from a comedians standpoint and had some interesting things to say.

Rickey mentioned that he doesn’t agree with everything that happens in the industry, but he doesn’t speak on it. He also doesn’t like to see comedians attack each other and that people should use discretion. Rickey tries to stay positive and help out other comedians when he can.

He believes everyone can win and even mentioned that Williams apologized to Haddish at the Emmy’s last night. Jeff also spoke about how proud he is of Regina King and loves her acceptance speech. She has been in the business a long time and deserved that award for “Seven Seconds.”

