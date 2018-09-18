A Kentucky woman literally spilled her guts when cops tried to handcuff her on charges of dodging arrest on an outstanding warrant — by spewing her poop all over an officer.

Amanda Peters was charged with assault after she resisted arrest by locking herself in a bathroom, then wriggled out of her pants to “intentionally released her bowels in an upward motion with purposeful direction at this deputy.” The 26-year-old managed to spray the officer on his face, arms and legs before she finished — sending him to the hospital to test for any communicable disease.

Peters was also charged with identity theft for giving the deputy a fake ID before becoming public enemy number-two. (WLEX)

WTFasho: Brown Out For The Boy In Blue was originally published on rnbcincy.com

