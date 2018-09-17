What Is ’90s Rap Music?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

’90s rap music was the golden era for Hip Hop and is responsible for propelling it to where it is today. Artists from the ’90s such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Juvenile, N.W.A., and others pushed the envelope of freedom of speech to the limit, and because of it, gained worldwide acceptance from the youth, and eventually the mainstream media.

Below are titles of popular ’90s rap songs.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

