Machine Gun Kelly Not Impressed With Eminem’s “Killshot”, Iggy Azalea Calls Diss “Lazy Bars”

Last Friday Eminem finally responded to MGK’s “Rap Devil” diss record with his own, “Killshot,” and while everyone was talking about the Puff Daddy having Pac killed rhyme (Jay Electronica was particularly upset with that line), we kinda forgot about how Machine Gun Kelly was going to respond to the song. Well, MGK took to IG to give his two cents on Slim Shady’s response and apparently he wasn’t impressed.

Standing on stage draped in a shirt with the artwork for Eminem’s “Killshot,” Machine Gun Kelly defiantly smiles for the camera with middle fingers in the air and a caption that read, “he missed.” Did he though? We thought it was a pretty good response but of course the subject of said diss would vehemently disagree.

But MGK wasn’t the only person who had some words for the Shady Records rapper, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to criticize Eminem for including her name on Kamikaze and accused Marshall Mathers of having “lazy bars.”

Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work.

The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative.

This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme. 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

She might have a point but she also might be salty. Still though this white on white hate in Hip-Hop is an interesting turn for the game in 2018. Who knows what tomorrow will bring.

