You Won’t Believe How Good Monique Looks Now

Not that long comedienne and actress Monique was in the news for controversial reasons but lately she’s got people talking because of her looks.
For the past few years, Monique has been on a weight loss journey. And she’s been dropping those pounds quickly. But you know how it is sometimes during a weight loss journey it seems like you transform overnight and Monique did just that! Monique recently posted a picture of her weight loss on her Instagram page that is breaking the internet.
Auntie is looking like a snack that our uncle would be trying to get at.
