Cops are on the hunt for the engagement ring that Wiz Khalifa gave Amber Rose six years ago after Rose said it was stolen.

TMZ reports that Rose filed a report with the LAPD after she went looking for the ring, but it was nowhere to be found.

Wiz gave Amber the ring back in 2012, and the ring is valued at around $150,000, and finding the ring is becoming difficult because Amber apparently has many people in and out of her home on a daily basis.

To make matters worse, she’s really heartbroken about the missing jewelry because sources say she wanted to give it to her son Sebastian to give to his bride to be when he got older.

The Latest:

Amber Rose Calls the Cop After Engagement Ring From Wiz Khalifa Is Stolen was originally published on hot1079philly.com