CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

D-Wade Announces Retirement and One Final Season With Heat

1 reads
Leave a comment
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Sunday, Dwayne Wade announced he’s returning to the Miami Heat for one season and then calling it quits.

In a video that was released on his YouTube channel, the point guard described his 16th and final NBA season “one last dance.”

“This is it. I’ve given this game everything that I have, and I’m happy about that, and I’m going to give it for one last season,” Wade said in the video. “Let’s enjoy it. Let’s have some joy in this last season. Let’s push this young team.”

Wade is expected to sign his $2.4 million deal later this week

D-Wade Announces Retirement and One Final Season With Heat was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” Sets New Record On…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Eminem Denies Dissing Drake & Says He’d Rather…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Cardi B Claims She Didn’t Post Transphobic Meme…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Drake Is Not Banging An 18-Year-Old, We’re Pretty…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close