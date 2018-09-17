D-Wade Announces Retirement and One Final Season With Heat

Sunday, Dwayne Wade announced he’s returning to the Miami Heat for one season and then calling it quits.

In a video that was released on his YouTube channel, the point guard described his 16th and final NBA season “one last dance.”

“This is it. I’ve given this game everything that I have, and I’m happy about that, and I’m going to give it for one last season,” Wade said in the video. “Let’s enjoy it. Let’s have some joy in this last season. Let’s push this young team.”

Wade is expected to sign his $2.4 million deal later this week

