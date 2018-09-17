Rihanna hosted her annual Diamond Ball to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation.

The Clara Lionel Foundation is a combination of both of her grandparents name. The foundation benefits impoverished communities across the globe.

On the red carpet for her event, she was asked what advice she would have for her younger self? She replied, sleep.

Rihanna’s Advice to Her Younger Self Is to ‘Sleep’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

