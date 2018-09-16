Ariana Grande is surely suffering more than most because of the passing of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. The singer posted a short video of the Pittsburgh rapper on Instagram along with a personal message in his tribute.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” begins her caption to the clip.

She added, “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Unfortunately, her comments are still closed because trolls will be trolls.

Rest in powerful peace Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande Pens Tribute To Mac Miller was originally published on hiphopwired.com

