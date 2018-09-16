Drake Is Not Banging An 18-Year-Old, We’re Pretty Sure

The rumor always lasts longer than the lie. So nah, Drake did not rent out an entire restaurant to go on a date with an 18-year-old.

The woman in question’s name is model Bella Harris.

Reports TMZ:

Reports exploded Friday stating the rapper — who is currently on a massive tour with the Migos — took Bella Harris to RPM Italian Monday for a one-on-one dinner date. The reports also stated Drake brought Harris back to the restaurant the following night with some friends.

Sources close to Drake say the Harris story is total BS — Bella wasn’t even in town — and any report saying the two went on a date is false. There’s also a photo floating around of the two, but that was taken several years back.

Harris took to Instagram to set the record straight, she was kicking it in New York City for Fashion Week and wasn’t in DC.

So there’s that.

