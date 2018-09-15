Why Black Tony Is Going To The Beach As The Hurricane Approaches [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony actually came to work yesterday, but everyone was gone except Gary With Da Tea. He mentioned that Gary’s feet looked like powdered donuts and were really ashy. Gary clapped back by saying he looked really bad and wasn’t put together.

In the background you could hear some wind and Black Tony told Rickey Smiley he was on the beach in North Carolina. Rickey told him that Hurricane Florence was coming and he said that he isn’t scared. He’s about to be at the beach and come in on Monday then work the trap. Black Tony ended up calling Rickey ugly because he didn’t believe that he would be okay.

