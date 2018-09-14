Samsung Links Up Audio Legend, AKG For New Premium Wireless Headphones

When it comes to the premium headphone market, there are plenty of options to choose from. Samsung made things a bit more interesting with their newest wireless headphone models.

Samsung today (Sept.14) introduced three new premium wireless headphone AKG models the N700NC, Y500, and Y100. The tech giant promises it’s latest audio products will deliver you studio-quality sound and a unique listening experience whether your a music fan or audio expert. Here is the breakdown:

N700NC

This model is the Bentley out of the three offering users a more premium experience. The AKG N700NC provides a combination of AKG’s award-winning sound packed inside an attractive design. On top of studio-quality sound, users will also get other premium and innovative features such as:

Adaptive Noise-Canceling that will allow you to control how much surrounding noise you want to let in enabling you to be alert and enjoy your tunes at the same time.

that will allow you to control how much surrounding noise you want to let in enabling you to be alert and enjoy your tunes at the same time. Perfect Calls and Talk Thru is a world-class technology that provides crystal clear voice calls by eliminating echoes and striking an ideal balance between noise-cancellation and ambient awareness.

is a world-class technology that provides crystal clear voice calls by eliminating echoes and striking an ideal balance between noise-cancellation and ambient awareness. Long Lasting Battery Life will give users up to 20 hours of use without having to worry about charging the headset all day.

The N700NC’s will cost $349.95 and come in a sleek silver color. They will be available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung later this year.

Y100 and Y500

These two models are geared towards to the person always on the go. Both promise hours of battery life, feature speed charging.

The Y500 ($149.95) the over-the-ear model comes in three different colors and sports Multi-point Connectivity which will allow users the ability to pair two Bluetooth connected devices at the same time. It also can stop the music you’re are listening to when you remove them from your ears and resume it when you put them back on thanks to the play and pause automation feature.

The Y100 ($99.95) also has three color options and is a very light and durable wireless in-ear model that promises to bring crisp, clean sound regardless of the environment. Like it’s over-the-ear counterparts, the Y100 features Ambient Aware giving users control over the surrounding noise with just a tap.

Both models are now available for purchase in the U.S. at AKG.com, Amazon, Samsung.com, Sprint and US Cellular.

—

Photos: Samsung

Samsung Links Up Audio Legend, AKG For New Premium Wireless Headphones was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: