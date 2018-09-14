‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Post-Launch Plans Include 2 ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Remasters & More

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is still about a month away, but we already got details as to what to expect from the game going forward once it launches.

Today (Sept.13) Ubisoft announced its post-launch plans for next installment in the famed video game franchise. Odyssey is already a completely different and unique Assassin’s Creed game in itself being that it’s taking more of a roleplaying game route and to hammer that home the game will be introducing a brand new episodic format.

Season pass owners will experience a constant flow of episodic adventures that will be split up between two story arcs. Each arc will be broken up into three episodes each and released roughly every six weeks. Keeping with Odyssey’s focus on player choice, you can either choose to play each one as they release or tackle them all entirely at one time.

This episodic adventure will introduce players to the first hero to wield the iconic hidden blade, changing the course of history. Players will learn more about the backstory of the Assassins and why they choose to fight from the shadows. Starting December 2018, episodes will be released approximately six weeks apart. Story Arc II – The Fate of Atlantis: In the second story arc, players will confront godly creatures and uncover the secrets of the legendary sunken city. In a surprising saga filled with twists and turns, players will get even closer to Greek mythology and the First Civilization. Coming spring 2019, episodes will be released approximately six weeks apart.

Now if you don’t have a season pass don’t worry, there will be plenty of free content as well. Ubisoft will also be launching in-game challenges and events that give players access to unique armor, weapons, and new epic ships as well as The Lost Tales of Greece, which are free episodic stories that will be released between the more prominent post-launch episodes listed above.

But wait there is more, season pass owners will also receive Assassin’s Creed III fully remastered and fully loaded in which focused on Native American assassin Conner and his story during the American Revolution. Also, Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered initially launched on the PS Vita that told the story of Aveline de Grandpré an assassin of African and French heritage will be coming to consoles and PC fully remastered. Both games will support 4K and HDR on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will launch on October 5 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who pre-order the Gold or special editions will have access to the game starting October 2.

