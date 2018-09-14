EMINEM: Responds to MGK Diss

Eminem finally made time to respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Rap Devil” diss track.

In an interview, Em told Sway Calloway that MGK got on his radar when he went on a press run talking about how hot Eminem’s daughter Hailie is. But apparently that’s not why he decided to diss Kelly on Kamikaze. What actually triggered Marshall was when Kelly claimed that his “favorite rapper” got him banned from Shade 45. Em laughed off those allegations, saying, “Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a [damn] about your career. You think I actually…think about you? You know how many [effing] rappers are better than you?”

Em apparently feels conflicted about responding to the barbs, subliminal and sneak disses of artists he feels are lesser than himself. He says if he responds, he makes whoever he’s targeting bigger by association, and he doesn’t really want to give MGK that boost.

Fasho Thoughts:

This feud makes them both more relevant.

It wouldn’t be the first time an established star felt threatened by another artist on the come-up.

Em’s talking out of both sides of his mouth.

He’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.

