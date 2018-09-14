Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put On Blast

The Bossip crew on tonight’s episode of Bossip on WETV pulled no punches, as usual when discussing major pop culture events of the week. Kym Whitley, Tami Roman, and Joseline Hernandez join tonight’s episode to get in on the smack talk.

The first few topics up for discussion are Serena Williams’ match against Naomi Osaka. As we all know, Williams went off on the umpire for accusing her of cheating. That’s obviously a wtf! No athlete, especially one as good as Williams would ever want to hear such a blasphemous statement made about their playing skills so she rightfully went off. Tuh!

via GIPHY

Next, the crew weighs in on the new Miss America, Nia Imani Franklin. The 25-year-old multi-talented beauty was recently crowned in what was the first Miss America since the organization did away with the swimsuit competition. It’s Miss America 2.0, who can be mad at that? Some people can, but I’m not.

Kym Whitley is the first guest to join the squad to discuss her new book, a novel entitled, The Delusion of Cinderella, and her time on Braxton Family Values helping Traci come up with some storylines outside of her sisters since they ditched her. It’s a cool vibe as they break down Chris Brown’s child support drama, Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B’s beef situation, and the rumored Faith Evans vs. Mary J. Blige NYFW fight. The latter never actually happened, but it did inspire the Bossip version, which was cougar fights they’d like to see. They want to see Kris Jenner vs Caitlyn, Cicely Tyson against anyone (lordt), Madea and Mo’Nique, but Kym pointed out that, that technically already happened. It’s all just jokes people, but let us pray. Joseline Hernandez joins the convo via video chat to add nothing we don’t already know about the Nicki vs. Cardi situation, but she does offer that no one better mess with her.

via GIPHY

Tami Roman joins the group for a quick kiki and she discusses how people don’t often get to see her softer side on Basketball Wives because “they want people to be specific characters.” She’s a character alright! Anyway, she and Reggie still aren’t getting married and in case you didn’t know, the Bonnet Chronicles is the result of people on Basketball Wives talking smack about her.

via GIPHY

Finally, the episode concludes with gems only Bossip can deliver — Hat-fish offenders. Hat-fish is a term for big headed men who are fine when they have their hats on, but…you get it. Ne-Yo, Plies, and Young Jeezy are a few members of the hat-fish squad. Then, play cousin Marcellas Reynolds stops by to discuss NYFW lewks and finally, the episode winds down with the reminder that the Braxton Sisters plus Mama Braxton, will be back on Braxton Family Values next week and Iyanla Vanzant is going to read Tamar (and probably all of them) for filth.

Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put On Blast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

