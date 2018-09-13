SMH: Seven Police Officers Arrested For Their Role in a 40-Person Prostitution Ring

Now this is some mess. Police have been arrested for their roles in a prostitution and gambling ring.

via: NYDN

Three sergeants, two detectives and two police officers were arrested and stripped of their guns and shields after they were taken in for questioning by the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

Two other detectives were not criminally charged, but were placed on modified duty and forced to turn in their weapons and badges. They are expected to face departmental charges.

More than a dozen other cops are being investigated and could face internal charges later.

Sources said a large chunk of the investigation centered around the Brooklyn South Narcotics Squad.

