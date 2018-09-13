While Snoop Dogg continues to be relevant in the Hip-Hop game in more ways than one most people forget that he was once part of a multi-platinum rap group known as The Dogg Pound, and Kurupt was considered by many (if not all) to be the trio’s most lyrically gifted member.

Today the DPG OG stepped out of the shadows and into the morning lights of The Breakfast Club where he reminisced about coming up in the golden era of Hip-Hop and the dark side that came with it.

Sitting down with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Kurupt Young Gotti talked about everything from why they decided to set it off on New York’s rap scene in the mid 90’s to almost shooting the fair one with Tupac due to his friendship with Bad Boy Records.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Kurupt on The Breakfast Club.

1. Fresh Prince Style

While most people assume Kurupt was born and raised in LA, he’s actually from Philadelphia. It wasn’t until he crashed his mama’s car at the age of 16 that she sent him to live with his father in LA. Then his father kicked him out the house at 18 because he was following his dreams of being a rap star and of course the rest is Hip-Hop history. Kurupt says he met Snoop Dogg in a rap battle and ended up battling the Doggfather for a minute. Snoop walked away with such a big impression of Kurupt that when he blew he decided to bring him along with him.

8 Things We Learned From Kurupt on ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: