Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best Friend Goals & The Predator

I headed to Toronto to partake in the wonders of the Toronto International Film Festival and the first stop was a midnight screening of The Predator starring Sterling K Brown, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook and Jacob Tremblay.

That’s a lot of names right? This ensemble cast showcases the battle between man and the most lethal hunters in the world called Predators. This time around they are stronger and more vicious because they are on a mission to take the best DNA traits from other beings.

On this episode of Extra Butter we chat with Keegan Michael Key and Thomas Jane about working with director Shane Black who created some of the best lines in some of your favorite movies. We also joke about his character Luther and discuss Jordan Peele’s Oscar win.

The Predator is in theaters everywhere Friday.

