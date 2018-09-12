Geoffrey Owens Hasn’t Seen A Dime Of Nicki’s $25K Pledge!

Alright so Nicki talked about shooting this man some money a whole [however many days ago] and he still hasn’t seen it?

Via TMZ:

Nicki Minaj can dodge a shoe, host a weekly radio show and get millions of views on her music videos … but when it comes to honoring a pledge to help a struggling actor — so far, nothing.

Last week on her ‘Queen Radio’ show, Minaj said she was sending Geoffrey Owens — the ‘Cosby Show’ star who took a gig at Trader Joe’s and was shamed for it — $25,000 to help him out.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Minaj and her team have yet to even contact Geoffrey or his people, much less hand over the cash.

Here’s the thing … we’re told Owens is not looking for a handout, and if Nicki does end up making good on her pledge he’ll likely donate the loot to his favorite charities. Continue reading [HERE].

