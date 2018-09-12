CLOSE
National
Home > National

Mac Miller’s close friend says Ariana Grande was ‘unbelievably involved’ in late rapper’s sobriety

1 reads
Leave a comment

Speaking on his podcast, Mac Miller’s close friend Shane Powers praised Ariana Grande’s efforts to keep the late rapper healthy. “There was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober,” Powers said. Miller was found dead in his home on Friday.

 

Mac Miller’s close friend says Ariana Grande was ‘unbelievably involved’ in late rapper’s sobriety was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Is Lil Wayne’s Carter V Finally On Its…
 1 hour ago
09.13.18
Jay Z, Diddy - NBA All-Star Game 2015
Jay-Z & Diddy Top Forbes’ 2018 Hip Hop…
 1 hour ago
09.13.18
Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted To Lean
 12 hours ago
09.12.18
T.I. ft. Meek Mill “Jefe,” G Perico “All…
 13 hours ago
09.12.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close