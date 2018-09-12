Mac Miller’s close friend says Ariana Grande was ‘unbelievably involved’ in late rapper’s sobriety

Speaking on his podcast, Mac Miller’s close friend Shane Powers praised Ariana Grande’s efforts to keep the late rapper healthy. “There was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober,” Powers said. Miller was found dead in his home on Friday.

