Kanye West Lies About Kim Kardashian Going To Law School

So Kanye West just decided to enroll his wife Kim Kardashian into Law School in his own mind.

Husband Kanye West mentioned over the weekend that his wife is in school. “My wife is in law school now, and it’s extremely serious to us,” West, 41, told Extra.

A rep for Kardashian clarified that she is not in school but rather she’s deeply involved in prison reform and likened her work to attending school.

As for her education, Kardashian, 37, did attend Pierce College for a short period and worked the cash register of her family’s Dash store before fame struck.

In 2016, she flirted with the idea of going to law school telling Wonderland magazine, “If things slow down and I had time, I really wanna go to law school – just something I can do in my older age.”

