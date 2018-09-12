Trump Says He Did An “Incredible” Job In Puerto Rico Despite 2,975 Deaths

On the latest episode of “Why Is The Mental Patient Still the President?” Donald Trump once again patted himself on the back for the “unsung success” his administration had responding to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria last year. The official death count from the tragedy: 2,975.

While talking to reporters yesterday about the dangers that the upcoming Hurricane Florence poses to the Carolinas, Donald Trump pointed to the “tremendous” job FEMA did coming to the aid of Puerto Rico when ta category 4 hurricane decimated the commonwealth last September.

Though the original death toll was at 64 people when Donald Trump visited the island last year and free throw’d rolls of paper towels to suffering locals, the lack of help, resources, medicine and overall manpower led to thousands of America citizens dying on the island since then. Still President Trump hails that effort as “the best job we did.”

Racists in Amerikkka would agree.

After praising himself and the job his administration did “helping” Puerto Rico yesterday the backlash began from both reporters and civilians. But of course the king of the deplorables continued to heap praise on the job done while throwing blame of any failure on the island’s geographical location and of course his old nemesis, the Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulin Cruz.

We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

Donald Trump sure does love attacking women any chance he gets doesn’t he?

While we all pretty much know why he barely helped Puerto Rico (after being shamed into doing so), we totally expect him to make an all out effort to make sure the Carolinas get all the help they need and even more so. After all, they are red states that voted for Trump in 2016 and with the midterm elections fast approaching he’s not going to take any chances of letting them down and possibly having them vote Democrat come November.

Hurricane Florence is looking even bigger than anticipated. It will be arriving soon. FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are supplied and ready. Be safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

Stay woke, y’all.

Trump Says He Did An "Incredible" Job In Puerto Rico Despite 2,975 Deaths

