New Beef Alert: Busta Rhymes Fries 50 Cent, Calls Him A “Tight Button Face Havin’ Ass N*gga”

While 50 Cent has maintained his elite troll status for years now, it appears he may have finally met his match. After Fif threw some now-deleted Instagram jokes out towards Busta Rhymes, the “Dungeon Dragon” took a break out of his busy schedule to turn the tables on the G-Unit boss.

In a now-deleted tweet, 50 Cent posted a photo of Busta in concert captioned with, “And the award for the strongest neck in Hip Hop go’s to Busta Bus Yay LOL!”

Fif then posted a text exchange, also deleted, between him and Casanova with the Brooklyn rapper advising his Queens collaborator to chill on coming at the Long Island veteran. Lastly, Fif posted a photo of Busta and Big Fendi writing that the pair were “trying to have me killed” and that he was going to the United Kingdom to “lay low.”

It appears it might just be fun and games despite Busta Rhymes’ strongly-worded response although the disappearance of Fif’s posts could suggest that Bussa Bus wasn’t feeling it. However, Fendi seemed to take the jokes in stride and posted a slight response.

Perhaps it’s time to “Get The Strap,” eh?

You can view both responses below.

