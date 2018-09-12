Oscar Winning Actress Viola Davis Says She Regrets Her Role In The Help

Viola Davis is one of the best actresses in the game today and though she’s killed basically every role she’s taken on in her career that doesn’t mean she doesn’t regret any role she’s taken on.

In an interview with the New York Times the Academy Award winning actress revealed that not only does she regret taking on a few roles in her career but actually named the Oscar nominated film The Help as one of those regrettable roles.

While we’d understand why Davis would feel a ways about taking on a role in a mess of a movie (Suicide Squad anyone?), it’s kind of surprising she’d look back on the critically-acclaimed The Help with some remorse.

“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard. I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, ‘I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it,’ I never heard that in the course of the movie.”

Well, when she puts it like that then yeah, we can understand why she has reservations on how the film turned out.

For those who aren’t familiar with The Help, it was a film that was adapted from the 2009 Kathryn Stockett novel of the same name and starred Emma Stone as Skeeter Phelan who interviewed and published a book about black maids who worked for white families in Jackson, Mississippi, during the segregation era of the 1960s. The film didn’t just garner critical acclaim but also netted a few Oscar nominations including a Best Actress nod for Viola Davis and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer. Unfortunately Davis lost out to Meryl Streep for her role in The Iron Lady (sounds lame) but at least Spencer was able to walk away with the gold that night.

But regardless of how she felt about the end product she does appreciate what the overall experience led to.

“But not in terms of the experience and the people involved because they were all great. The friendships that I formed are ones that I’m going to have for the rest of my life. I had a great experience with these other actresses, who are extraordinary human beings. And I could not ask for a better collaborator than Tate Taylor.”

We really wonder if Suicide Squad is on that list of hers. We mean, she was dope in it but the film as a whole was pretty much garbagé, but we digress.

Oscar Winning Actress Viola Davis Says She Regrets Her Role In The Help was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: