The Best Rolf From Ed, Edd & Eddy Memes

Her: I’m outside 😋 Me: Look at her non parking ass, how you run up the curve? Smh.. https://t.co/tE2V9npqNA —

Vally Val (@lavalcarmel) September 05, 2018

Employee: Welcome to Wendy’s would like to try our Asiag— Customer: fofofo https://t.co/PZnQfBocfY —

mary-go-round 💃🏼 (@trustmeiknow) September 11, 2018

When they make you take your hat off before going in the club https://t.co/VRxGF7jtQh —

Jack. (@PrayForJack) September 08, 2018

“Fuck she got a overnight bag for” https://t.co/QQP4KR4K09 —

King (@FlawlessArmani) September 10, 2018

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: