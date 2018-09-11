CLOSE
A Georgia School Is Bringing Back Paddling! You Here For It? [Discuss]

Boy getting spank in class

Via CBS News:

A school in Hephzibah, Georgia, is drawing national attention after sending consent forms to parents informing them of a new policy of using paddling as a form of punishment for students, CBS affiliate WRDW-TV reports.

The Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics (GSIC), a kindergarten-through-9th-grade charter school, is bringing back paddling — spanking a child on the behind with a wooden board — as a form of discipline. Superintendent Jody Boulineau told WRDW that about 100 parents sent back the forms, and one-third gave the school consent to paddle their child.

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” the superintendent said. “There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn’t have the problems that you have.”  Continue reading more [HERE].

