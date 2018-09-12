CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple Cross,” Jim Jones ft. Eric Bellinger “Living My Best Life” & More | Daily Visuals 9.11.18

Young Scooter calls on Future and Young Thug to get their hands dirty and Curren$y gets some waves in some extra clean gear. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jim Jones & Eric Bellinger

Source: Legion Media Group / Legion media group

It seems like Future and Young Thug are so attached at the hip that they’re even doing guest appearances together.

The 2018 Southern version of Red and Meth hop on Young Scooter’s visual to “Trippple Cross” where the trio hang with some masked goons that are holding an upside down American flag while strapped with explosives. How long before Trumpians lose their collective sh*t and begin to call for these men to get out of their Amerikkka?

On a lighter note Jim Jones leaves behind the concrete jungle for some fun in the sun and clear water beaches in his jealousy inducing clip to the Eric Bellinger assisted “Living My Best Life.” No Lil Duval cameo?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y featuring Harry Fraud, IDK, and more.

YOUNG SCOOTER FT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG – “TRIPPPLE CROSS”

JIM JONES FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “LIVING MY BEST LIFE”

CURREN$Y FT. HARRY FRAUD – “SIXTY-SEVEN TURBO JET”

IDK – “WHY?”

OTIS CLAPP – “QUENTIN”

RUSS – “THE FLUTE SONG”

FOOLIO – “YES LORD”

YOUNG CHOP – “WHEN I WANNA”

Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple Cross,” Jim Jones ft. Eric Bellinger “Living My Best Life” & More | Daily Visuals 9.11.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Kendall Jenner Is Butt Naked On A Steed…
 5 hours ago
09.11.18
Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple…
 6 hours ago
09.11.18
10 items
‘Ed, Edd & Eddy’ Character Rolf Becomes Latest…
 10 hours ago
09.11.18
Rap Troll Tekashi69 Dropped $12K for New Teeth
 11 hours ago
09.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close