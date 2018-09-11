J. Cole Tears Up Addressing Mac Miller’s Death During KOD Show

The passing of Mac Miller has struck the hip hop community in a unique way, and pioneers of rap continue to pour in support from angles. Check this out:

LAS VEGAS, NV – J. Cole couldn’t contain his emotions during a KOD Tour stop in Las Vegas on Sunday night (September 9). Cole dedicated his entire show to the late Mac Miller who passed away from a suspected drug overdose on Friday (September 7).

Right before the Dreamville boss performed “Love Yourz” off 2014 Forest Hills Drive, he addressesd Miller’s passing and situations that can lead to substance abuse issues. He encouraged the audience to talk about their “shit.”

“Every day Vegas, people die,” he began.

