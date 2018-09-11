CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

J. Cole Tears Up Addressing Mac Miller’s Death During KOD Show

0 reads
Leave a comment

The passing of Mac Miller has struck the hip hop community in a unique way, and pioneers of rap continue to pour in support from angles. Check this out:

2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

LAS VEGAS, NV – J. Cole couldn’t contain his emotions during a KOD Tour stop in Las Vegas on Sunday night (September 9). Cole dedicated his entire show to the late Mac Miller who passed away from a suspected drug overdose on Friday (September 7).

Right before the Dreamville boss performed “Love Yourz” off 2014 Forest Hills Drive, he addressesd Miller’s passing and situations that can lead to substance abuse issues. He encouraged the audience to talk about their “shit.”

“Every day Vegas, people die,” he began.

READ MORE

J. Cole Tears Up Addressing Mac Miller’s Death During KOD Show was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Kendall Jenner Is Butt Naked On A Steed…
 11 hours ago
09.11.18
Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple…
 11 hours ago
09.11.18
A Georgia School Is Bringing Back Paddling! You…
 15 hours ago
09.12.18
10 items
‘Ed, Edd & Eddy’ Character Rolf Becomes Latest…
 16 hours ago
09.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close