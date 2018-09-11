CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Cardi B Has No Regrets About Throwing Her Shoe At Nicki Minaj: Report

0 reads
Leave a comment

I was a bizarre weekend for fans of both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, as their apparent beef has finally been brought to the forefront. Apparantely their heated exchange has come with no remorse, at least from the Cardi side of things. . .

Via | HotNewHipHop

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Sources say Cardi B would throw her shoe again at Nicki if it came to it.

According to sources who spoke with TMZCardi B reportedly has no regrets about throwing her shoe at Nicki Minaj over the weekend at the Bazaar Harper party at NY Fashion Week. In fact, they say Cardi would do it all over again if it came to it.

Sources close to Cardi told TMZ that the Invasion Of Privacy rapper feels zero remorse about her altercation with Nicki.

READ MORE

Cardi B Has No Regrets About Throwing Her Shoe At Nicki Minaj: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Kendall Jenner Is Butt Naked On A Steed…
 11 hours ago
09.11.18
Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple…
 11 hours ago
09.11.18
A Georgia School Is Bringing Back Paddling! You…
 15 hours ago
09.12.18
10 items
‘Ed, Edd & Eddy’ Character Rolf Becomes Latest…
 16 hours ago
09.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close