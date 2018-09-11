Bryson Tiller Dropping Some New Music This Week

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from Pen Griffey! It looks like it’s finally time to start getting excited. . .

Via | HotNewHipHop

Prior to the last few weeks, Bryson Tiller had been taking a break from the music scene to concentrate more on himself, after being in a “dark place” and dealing with depression following the release of his first two projects. “I was in a dark dark place after Trapsoul. It hindered me from everything you know, my creative process, everything,” he said. “It made me stop believing in myself. I just wanted to start over,” Bryson said while adding that his depression had a negative effect on his latest album True To Self as well.