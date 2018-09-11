CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick’s Limited Edition Jersey Sells Out In Hours

via: Yahoo

It’s been an active couple of days for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A week after becoming the face of Nike’s latest ad campaign, the 30-year-old decided to sell some jerseys for a good cause.

Kaepernick announced Monday that he’s selling “#ImWithKap” jerseys on his website.

That pre-sale didn’t last long. The jerseys sold out just hours after Kaepernick made the announcement.

