Colin Kaepernick’s Limited Edition Jersey Sells Out In Hours

Thank you to each and every one of you that have supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go to support @yourrightscamp! Sign up for our email newsletter at Kaepernick7.com and be the first to know what’s next!
via: Yahoo
It’s been an active couple of days for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A week after becoming the face of Nike’s latest ad campaign, the 30-year-old decided to sell some jerseys for a good cause.
Kaepernick announced Monday that he’s selling “#ImWithKap” jerseys on his website.
That pre-sale didn’t last long. The jerseys sold out just hours after Kaepernick made the announcement.
