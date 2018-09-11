Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Serena Williams Sexism Claims During US Open [EXCLUSIVE]

Serena Williams has been a hot topic since she spoke out about what the umpire did to her at the US Open. Stephen A. Smith while on ESPN talked about how he loves Serena as well as her sister, but didn’t agree with what she did that day. He said, “When Serena brought in gender and sexism into the argument that’s when she lost.”
Many feel like Serena took away Naomi Osaka’s moment as she became the first Japanese woman to win the US Open. Stephen also believes that if Serena was a man people would label her the G.O.A.T. What do you think about what Stephen said?
Woke Twitter Slams Blatantly Racist, Sexist Serena Williams Cartoon
