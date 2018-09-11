Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Serena Williams Sexism Claims During US Open [EXCLUSIVE]

09.11.18
Serena Williams has been a hot topic since she spoke out about what the umpire did to her at the US Open. Stephen A. Smith while on ESPN talked about how he loves Serena as well as her sister, but didn’t agree with what she did that day. He said, “When Serena brought in gender and sexism into the argument that’s when she lost.”

 

Many feel like Serena took away Naomi Osaka’s moment as she became the first Japanese woman to win the US Open. Stephen also believes that if Serena was a man people would label her the G.O.A.T. What do you think about what Stephen said?

It’s nothing like a strong Black woman asserting herself to get the racists, and sexists, foaming at the mouth. In this case, it’s an Australian cartoonist who created a highly offensive depiction of Serena Williams.  Everything about the caricature is problematic, from Serena made to look like a red-lipped Sambo to the Haitian and Japanese player Naomi Osaka being depicted as a tiny white girl. https://twitter.com/Knightcartoons/status/1039017329030393856 Nevertheless, cartoonist  Mark Knight tweeted it out like he wanted a cookie for his racist efforts. Twitter immediately spotted the white hooded jig, and has been calling out the wanton racism ever since. Peep some of the best and most incisively woke reactions in the gallery.

