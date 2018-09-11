Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Battles Brain & Lung Cancer

The name Jimmy Spicer might not be known to the current Hip-Hop generation, but his contribution to the genre and culture are boundless. The pioneering figure has been battling advanced brain and lung cancer, and a GoFundMe has been launched to assist Spicer with medical expenses and fees.

Late last month, Hip-Hop legend Kurtis Blow tweeted out Spicer’s GoFundMe link, which also featured an image of the “Adventures of Super Rhymes” rapper in recovery.

From Spicer’s GoFundMe:

I HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH ADVANCED CANCER. I HAVE A TUMOR IN MY LUNG. AND A TUMOR IN MY BRAIN. I AM CURRENTLY UNDERGOING RADIATION THERAPY FOR THE TUMOR IN MY BRAIN. I NOW NEED CHEMOTHERAPY FOR THE TUMOR IN MY LUNG. PLEASE WITH YOUR HELP AND PRAYERS I CAN FIGHT THIS.

Thus far, around $2,400 has been raised over the past 18 days with the ask set at $100,000.

Check out Jimmy Spicer’s “Adventures of Super Rhymes” track below.

—

Photo: GoFundMe

