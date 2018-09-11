Here Are Botham Jean’s Reported Last Words Before He Was Killed In His Home By Amber Guyger

As more details are released on the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean , it is clear there are massive discrepancies in what the shooter, Amber Guyger, claims happened and the truth. Now witnesses are coming forward revealing heartbreaking details, including Jean’s final words.

During a press conference, Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys for the family, said two independent witnesses alleged they heard knocking on the door in the hallway before the shooting. One of the witnesses said right before the gunshots she heard a a woman’s voice saying, “Let me in, let me in.” This directly contradicts Guyger who at first claimed the door was locked, then said the door was unlocked, and then claimed the door was ajar.

Most disturbingly, after the gunshots, one of the witnesses said she heard a man’s voice saying, “Oh my God, why did you do that?” Merritt believes that sentence was Jean’s final words.

Dallas News also reports that Jean’s family said there was no way he left the door opened or unlocked “saying Jean was a meticulous man who wouldn’t have neglected to close and lock his door.”

After being free for 72 hours after the shooting, Amber Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for 4 years, was arrested and charged with manslaughter on September 9. After a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

