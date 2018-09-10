Kanye West Reveals Kim Is Now In Law School!

Ok so it is no secret that Kimmy has done some good in the hood! Back in June she helped get 63 year old Alice Johnson out of prison and since then has recently been back to the white house with desires to help yet another non violent offender currently doing time.

Alright so lets also keep in mind that Kanye keeps hinting at possibly running for Presidency and well this could mean it is about to get really real for them politically??

Anyway. . .I heard Kim wants to really learn and understand the justice system and law overall. . .so much that she is going to law school! This according to Kanye during a discussion with Extra.

What ya think about Kim Kardashian-West the Lawyer tho???

