Cardi B Claps Back; Her New Tom Ford Lipstick Sold Out Within 24 Hours

Cardi B did’t let her little scuffle with Nicki Minaj get in the way of securing her bag…actually it looks like her fashion week fight might have even been good for business.

On Sunday, Tom Ford announced the release of a lipstick named after the Bronx rapper in a beautiful shade of cobalt blue. Less than 24 hours later, Cardi broke the news that the lipstick is sold out.

 

 

Sorry:/…..

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

 

