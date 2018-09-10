Fans were shocked to see Meek Mill come on stage with Drake. It was amazing to see as the crowd went crazy watching them perform together. Drake and Meek spoke about how they have so much respect for each other and are fans of each others music.
The pair’s beef stems back from when Meek first accused Drake of having a ghostwriter then the subsequent barbs began with Drake releasing “Charged Up” and “Back To Back,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy. As the beef simmered down between them, the 6 God continually put on for Meek, showing his support as Meek fought the legal system over and over again last winter.
Heakrack also spoke about the death of Mac Miller. He was loved by so many and it’s sad that he passed at such an early age. Headkrack played one of his interviews as well as a song where he talked about using drugs.
Why It’s So Dope That Drake & Meek Mill Performed Together [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com