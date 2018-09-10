Why Things Aren’t Looking Good For Young Thug’s Future [EXCLUSIVE]

Psychic Wayne is back and is giving out a lot of info about some of our favorite celebrities. Headkrack asked him about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s careers after the fight and it was very interesting on what he believes will happen. Wayne believes Nicki’s career will be very strong in 2019, but in 2020 Cardi B will have a major interruptions.
