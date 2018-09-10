Earlier this summer Dave East dropped some heat in his Karma 2 mixtape and though we’re on the cusp of Fall, East is done keeping the streets hot.

Coming through with some visuals for “I Don’t Understand,” the Harlem rapper gets his acting on for a minute and has his crew back down a rival gang while East walks away with their shorty. Guess she wasn’t a ride or die.

Keeping things in the city that never sleeps the Drama King DJ Kay Slay puts together a lyrical coalition for the clip to “Back To Bars” and recruits the talents of Joell Ortiz, Vado, Jon Connor, Mysonne, Fred The Godson & Nino Man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta, The O’My’s featuring Chance The Rapper, and more.

DAVE EAST – “I DON’T UNDERSTAND”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. JOELL ORTIZ, JON CONNOR, LOCKSMITH, VADO, FRED THE GODSON, MYSONNE & NINO MAN – “BACK TO BARS”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “901”

THE O’MY’S FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – “IDEA”

PIMPTON FT. RICH THE KID – “BOPPERS”

ARI LENNOX – “WHIPPED CREAM”

MONEYBAGG YO – “LUV CYCLE”

FAST CASH BOYZ – “CASH WALK”

KIRK KNIGHT – “RUN IT BACK FREESTYLE”

Dave East “I Don’t Understand,” DJ Kay Slay ft. A Gang of Rappers “Back To Bars” & More | Daily Visuals 9.10.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: