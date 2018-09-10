CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Heartbreaking: Chicago Mourns Gun Violence Activist As City Sees 21 People Shot

Nineteen-year-old Delmonte Johnson was fighting to stop gun violence in the city before his shooting death.

1 reads
Leave a comment

More than 20 people were shot over the weekend and last week in Chicago, including a 19-year-old gun violence activist. The shootings come after a brutal weekend last month in which at least 40 people were riddled with bullets.

RELATED: Chicago Sees Violent Streak Of Shootings As Summer Takes Hold

Police reported two fatal shootings from Friday (Sept. 7) to Sunday (Sept. 9), the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Additionally, nineteen people were wounded in the crossfire. The incidents increased with each day: One person was struck on Friday, but eight and 12, respectively, were wounded on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend violence came after activist Delmonte Johnson, 19, was shot and killed on the city’s South Side on Tuesday. The teen had been a part of the anti-bait truck giveaway—led by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa’s SaveMoneySaveLife Foundation and gun control organization Good Kids Mad City—that worked to stop cops from setting up “bait truck” stings to lure residents to steal.

“I’m going to miss my baby,” his mother, Onique Walker, said about her son during a memorial Thursday, according to the Block Club Chicago. “Delmonte did his job. Servant well done. I did not know God was going to call you this early, but you know what? I can rest, I can sleep, I can laugh, because there weren’t any sad times.”

U.S. Rep Robin Kelly, who knew Johnson through Good Kids Mad City, which was formed after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida in February, posted a tribute video about Johnson on Friday.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

White Cop Who Shot Botham Shem Jean In His Home Was In Jail For A Few Hours, But Is Now Back On The Streets

2019 Miss America Pageant - Finals

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

10 photos Launch gallery

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Continue reading Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Nia Franklin, representing New York state, was crowned the 92nd Miss America last night. The opera singer from Winston-Salem, North Carolina was trending all over social media with many noting she is the ninth Black woman to win the pageant. The last Black woman to go home with the crown was Caressa Cameron from Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Franklin, who will receive a $50,000 scholarship, said after her win, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here. I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer." Watch her get crowned below: https://twitter.com/PowerStarLive/status/1039018578991820800 This year marked the first time there was no swimsuit competition at Miss America. See beautiful pics of the winner below.

 

Heartbreaking: Chicago Mourns Gun Violence Activist As City Sees 21 People Shot was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 11 hours ago
09.10.18
Tom Ford Debuts Cobalt Blue Lipstick Shade Inspired…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
UFC’s Darren Till Calls Snoop Dogg A “F*cking…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
Smoke Dodger: Nicki Minaj Won’t File Police Report…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close