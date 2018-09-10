Did Mary J. Blige & Faith Evans Fight at Diddy’s NYFW Party

1 reads Leave a comment
On Saturday morning when you woke up and opened social media, it hit you all at once, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fought then Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige allegedly fought?
Well, without video proof it simply did not happen.
In a statement from the Executive Vice President of Communications for Combs Entertainment, the story is completely fabricated.
So how did we get here? There has been a rumored beef dating back to 1995 when Mary J. Blige had her background vocals removed from Faith Evans debut album in 1995.
Apparently both
