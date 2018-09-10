NEW BOO ALERT: Quavo Is Dating Rapper Saweetie

A new hip hop couple has been confined!

It looks like Quavo is booed up. The Migos member is reportedly dating fellow rapper Saweetie.

There has been speculation that the two are an item for a few weeks now, which only ramped up when she costarred in Huncho’s “Workin Me” video in August. They were recently spotted hanging out together at New York Fashion Week and sources close to the rappers tell The Shade Room that the two are indeed testing the waters as a couple.

Saweetie, a Cali native, has been making a name for herself recently. Following the release of her breakthrough track, “Icy Girl,” in 2017, she inked a deal with Warner Bros. Records in February of this year. She released the High Maintenance EP back in March.

