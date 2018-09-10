Post Malone must have a bullseye drawn on his back because it seems like trouble is following him everywhere but the latest instance has somewhat of a happier ending. Thieves targeted San Fernando Valley home that the popular artist once stayed and even demanded to know where he was before making off with $20,000 in stolen goods.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us … 3 male suspects smashed a front window a little after midnight on September 1 and entered the San Fernando Valley house. We’re told a resident living there was pistol-whipped.

We’re told one of the 3 men yelled, “Where’s Post Malone?!” … before stealing a bunch of cash, jewelry and cell phones … about $20k worth. The barking out of Post’s name makes it clear they were targeting him, but it’s been months since he lived there.

We’re told the people living there now have no connection to Post.

The outlet threw out the possibility that the recent rash of home invasions and the like could be linked to other high-profile cases as a home where Rae Sremmurd was staying in the area was robbed of a safe just hours later.

Rappers, a word of caution: don’t let social media know your location because it’s clear the bad guys are watching your every move.

—

Photo: WENN

Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had Wrong House was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: