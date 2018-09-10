CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

1 reads
Leave a comment
HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Who knew that so much could happen in one little 30-minute episode of Insecure? Who knew that an episode, that wasn’t a season finale, could have you go through a million emotions all at once, only to leave you completely in awe with your jaw hitting the floor.

If you tuned into episode 5 of Insecure season 3, you know two things — Issa Rae and Nathan are a good looking couple and Lawrence Hive has reassembled. That’s right folks, Jay Ellis lied to us all, Lawrence is indeed on season 3 and it’s amidst Issa’s new budding romance. You know exes can’t just let you move on, right?

Episode 5 was definitely a favorite episode of the season. The shenanigans that occurred at Coachella will leave you in stitches. Just like every other episode this season, the soundtrack was pretty dope too. Let’s get into all of the songs that played while our favorite characters were high out of their minds at Coachella.

Book ft. Haviah Mighty – “Vamonos”

Pretty much the first time anyone is hearing of this song is as it leads us into episode 4. For what it’s worth, that’s a huge accomplishment. The song was produced by Book by the voice you hear is rapper/singer Haviah Mighty hailing from Toronto, Canada.

 

Hit the flip for more music from tonight’s episode.

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 1 hour ago
09.10.18
Tom Ford Debuts Cobalt Blue Lipstick Shade Inspired…
 1 hour ago
09.10.18
UFC’s Darren Till Calls Snoop Dogg A “F*cking…
 2 hours ago
09.10.18
Smoke Dodger: Nicki Minaj Won’t File Police Report…
 2 hours ago
09.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close