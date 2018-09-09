CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Browns don’t lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy game

1 reads
Leave a comment
St. Louis Rams v Cleveland Browns

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Via | ESPN

CLEVELAND — Well, the Browns didn’t lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez‘s 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

READ MORE

 

Browns don’t lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy game was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Browns don’t lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
18 items
Serena Williams Disrespected By Umpire In US Open…
 12 hours ago
09.09.18
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Won’t Press Charges Over Cardi…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
Kanye West Says “Watch The Throne 2” Coming…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close