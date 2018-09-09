CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is Coming Soon?

Are Jay-Z and Kanye West still friends?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Ralph Lauren - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Randy Brooke / Getty

Kanye West says a lot of things, especially on Twitter. Case in point, yesterday (Sept. 8), Yeezy tweeted that Watch The Throne 2 is on the way. 

The first Watch The Throne dropped in 2011 and featured the smash hit “N*ggas In Paris.” It was also recorded and released during a time when Yeezy and his big brother Jay-Z were on much better terms.

Although both parties claim it’s all love, their relationship is clearly strained. Thus, a proper sequel to Watch The Throne has been in doubt.

Then Yeezy tweeted: “throne2 coming soon.”

That’s it, that’s all. Is it Watch The Throne 2, or actually some ish called throne2. Is Jay-Z involved? Does he remember sending that tweet?

So many questions, but don’t hold your breath for any answers anytime soon.

Photo; Getty

Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is Coming Soon? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
18 items
Serena Williams Disrespected By Umpire In US Open…
 6 hours ago
09.09.18
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac…
 11 hours ago
09.09.18
Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is…
 11 hours ago
09.09.18
Beef Done: Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In…
 11 hours ago
09.09.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close