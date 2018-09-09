CLOSE
Cincy
Second Victim of Ohio State Fair Accident Dies

According to Fox 28, a second victim who was on the Fire Ball ride that killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell in 2017 has died, according to the victims attorney.

She was hurt when the Fire Ball ride broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair in 2017.

In April, the Licking County Probate court approved a nearly $1.8 million settlement.

